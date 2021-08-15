FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue to start week, keeping an eye on the tropics

Highs back into the lower 90's with a few storms around (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After storms pushed through Saturday evening we saw a calm start to our Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies helping to warm us into the lower 90′s. Showers and storms are beginning to dot the radar this afternoon and we can expect a few more to develop as we head throughout the evening and into the first half of the overnight as another disturbances pushes through the area.

Lower 90's expected over the course of the next week (KPLC)

If you have any outdoor plans this evening like swimming in the backyard or taking a nice walk you may have to dodge a few showers and storms out there as they push in from the north with heavy downpours and frequent lightning being the biggest threats. Temperatures outside of any storms will slowly fall through the middle 80′s and for areas that do pick up some of the cooling relief it will push us back into the lower 80′s. A quiet overnight can be expected once again as we loose the daytime heating and lows start back into the lower to middle 70′s come Monday morning as you head out the door to work and school. Not much change from today to our Monday in terms of our forecast as highs reach the lower 90′s with afternoon and evening storms continuing to fire thanks to a sea breeze pushing through.

Showers and storms continue to stick around through late week (KPLC)

Overall the driving force for the weather this upcoming week will be an area of high pressure building off to our east pumping in plenty of moisture and that coupled with our afternoon evening will translate to shower and storm chances. Through mid-week we don’t expect any washouts as showers and storms will be scattered in nature and not everyone will pick up rainfall each day. Highs stay steady in the lower 90′s and once you add in the humidity it will feel much warmer once again as heat indices reach the triple digits across the area. Tropical Storm Fred continues to churn in the eastern Gulf and is expected to strengthen a little more before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle Monday evening and then quickly lifting to the north and across the Tennessee Valley through Wednesday, but the best news is that it will bring no impacts to Southwest Louisiana.

Around half an inch to an inch of rain through the next 7 days (KPLC)

Looking ahead to the end of the week and into the weekend we will have to keep an eye on the tropics as Grace will be lifting to the northwest and could pose a threat to the Gulf if it holds together. First thing first our rain chances hold steady with scattered storms expected right on into Friday with more isolated storms expected for the weekend at this point in time. Going back to the tropics a lot can happen with Grace as it remains unorganized and with the forecast calling for it to move over Hispaniola and Cuba much like Fred it could weaken and move even farther to the west. High pressure will be building in and that will lead to the westward track of the storm, but the big take away is to not panic or stress as there is plenty of time to watch. Follow the 7Stormteam through the week as we will continue to keep you updated on the latest tracks and storm chances. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and have a great start to the new week!

Fred has strengthened just a little with the latest advisory (KPLC)

A little farther south with the latest track of Grace (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

