TDL: Two-A-Days - Barbe Buccaneers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As one of the handful of teams that didn’t play football in 2020, the Barbe Buccaneers saw many upperclassmen transfer out of the program, leaving them with only two players with varsity experience.

Barbe coach Mike Cutrera said his young team will have to be ready.

“Not having that experience the speed of the game is a heck of a lot different than it is in practice or in JV games.”

With so many young players having to step into key roles, it’s compelled upperclassmen to become more hands-on as leaders.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to step into a leadership role. I love being help out the young guys,” said Barbe cornerback Cole Laughlin. “This whole summer me and my DB’s, we’ve been coming out doing ladder drills, going over plays and it’s really nice to be able to help out.”

The scheme on both offense and defense is not going to change much from years past, but Laughlin said this year, the Bucs’ strength will be their quickness.

“I say we have a lot of speed. We’ve got good quick feet and we are getting better in our coverages,” said Laughlin. “I see dudes getting better every day and all that and we are putting it together really nicely.”

Offensively, the Bucs will focus on getting the ball in the hands of do-it-all senior running back Tylan Ceasar. Ceasar helped Kinder reach the Class 2A title game a season ago and now that he’s back with the Bucs, he hopes to open up some opportunities for his teammates.

“It definitely spreads out the defense and I can help get the receivers the ball some more,” said Ceasar. “When linebackers spread out and stuff like that it just spreads out the field and gives my teammates the chance to make plays.”

That run should take pressure off of first-year quarterback Will McClain.

“He’s a great leader. He works hard,” Cutrera said. “He’s always going to do the right thing and give us a chance.”

The southpaw has stepped up and taken care of the ball well so far.

“Will, he’s a really good guy, he’s a good lefty, really smart with the football,” said Ceasar “He knows what to do with it and he’s going to be a big part of our offense this year.”

On either side of the ball, Cutrera believes his team’s success this season is anchored to the performance of the guys upfront.

“On both sides of the football, it’s going to come down to the line because that’s where it all starts,” said Cutrera. “Our success will be determined on how well they progress.”

But one thing is for certain, when they step back on the field for the first time, it will be special.

“It’s going to feel amazing,” said Laughlin. “Barbe’s stadium is like no other.”

“It’s going to be an unbelievable feeling, it will be, and I know that,” said Cutrera. “I think the kids realize that too.”

