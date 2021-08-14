SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 13, 2021.

Donovan Scott, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Jason Jacob Winford, 36, Lake Charles: All drivers must secure license; tail lamps; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges); instate detainer; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

James Christopher Lincoln, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; operating while intoxicated, first offense; hit and run driving; careless operation; secretary to require periodical inspection; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; commercial vehicles, expired plate.

Jeffery Charles Goffney, 60, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders.

Coleman Daniel Mayo, 58, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; interfering with emergency communication; violations of protective orders.

Sylvester Dabue Barrett, 45, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 charges); theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions (2 charges); entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Louise Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.

Kenny Wayne Achane, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

John Allen Arceneaux, 49, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second.

Darien Deshawn Trahan, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary (4 charges); instate detainer (8 charges); criminal trespass (3 charges); theft of a firearm.

Quinton Lamar Simon, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Demarques Terell Senegal, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Lisa Michelle Marshall, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace.

Brandon Lee Hyatt, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Bryan James Cormier, 35, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Holly Ann Debolt, 39, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

Raven Scott Landrum, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; theft of goods under $500; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer.

