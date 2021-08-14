Solar company official responds to resident concerns about proposed project

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -About fifty or sixty residents of southeast Calcasieu Parish participated in a community meeting last night to learn more about a proposed 2400 acre solar project in their area.

Aurora Solar, a subsidiary of Avangrid Renewables would lease about 3400 acres from Sweetlake Land and Oil company, to develop, install and operate what would be called the Chalkley Solar Project.

About 2400 acres would be used for solar modules in a large area between Highway 14 and Natali Road.

It’s a huge project and residents are stunned to learn that it would include nearly a million solar panels in their neighborhood.

“It is essentially encompassing our entire community of Holmwood,” said resident Julie Miller.

However, company spokesman Andrew Makee of North Carolina, says their goal is for residents not to see the 3′ x 7′ panels.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re changing our permit to encourage more vegetative screening,” said Makee.

Another concern is flooding.

“A change in the landscape of that acreage is going to affect our flooding,” said Miller.

But Makee says each panel is on a pole in the ground and it would not affect drainage.

“They are actual I beams that are driven into the ground to support the tracking system which then support the panels themselves,” he said.

Residents also oppose anything that would kill birds due to burns or if they mistake the panels for water.

“When they see these panels, they tend to think that they’re water, and they actually fly into them thinking it’s a body of water,” said resident Courtney Bowers.

Makee says it’s technology as on houses and not the kind that produces heat to boil water to create steam, which apparently can kill birds in the high heat, desert southwest. And Makee says the birds do not mistake the panels for water as they get closer and that there is plenty of green space.

“They will actually be able to land in between the panels, in where the grass pasture is underneath the panels,” said Makee.

As well, Makee says it would mean major tax revenues for the area..

“Paying around $40 million in taxes to the parish over the life of the project, which we estimate to be thirty years.”

Yet. residents want their country life to stay the same.

“Ducks fly into our pond and cows are mooing and it’s just a peaceful environment to us,”said Miller.

Despite hundreds of construction jobs, residents say there would be only four permanent jobs and one of those would be from out of state. But Makee says they need someone who is already familiar with a solar operation. He says maintenance associated with the project would provide jobs too.

Tuesday night the Calcasieu Zoning Board will decide whether to grant a zoning exception to allow the project to move forward.

