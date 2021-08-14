Newly built charter school opens for new school year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only is it a new school year, but some Lake Area students are walking into a brand-new building - Lake Charles College Prep, the charter school’s new high school on Power Center Parkway.

Busy feet bustled into the new Lake Charles College Prep as students settle into a new school year and round out their first week.

“I’m just really excited about it. And it means so much to me, as a principal, because I know how hard it was to get to this point,” LCCP Principal Shanice Williams said.

This is the first new public high school in the area to be built in over 50 years.

“Having a full week now behind us, we’ve enjoyed the building. We’ve seen the many benefits of the building, and now, it’s really time to focus on the purpose of the building, which is education,” charter school superintendent Henry Mancuso said.

The facility features a contained freshman wing, an open design with skylights, a student union area and a lot of room to learn.

“Working with a smaller community, one school, it’s much easier for us to implement changes for the benefit of our students,” Mancuso said.

He says creating this new space creates more opportunities for students.

“And they’re just so happy to be back all together at one time, that they don’t want to do anything to mess that up. So, we’re going to wear our masks. We’re going to be in complete uniform,” Williams said. “We’re going to do what we have to do to make sure we can continue to have the high school experience.”

This new building is right across the street from the old school on Power Center Parkway, and the former facility is now up for sale.

