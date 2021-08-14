50/50 Thursdays
Lake Area healthcare professionals on COVID safety measures: ‘We want to keep our kids as safe as possible’

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Healthcare professionals have growing concerns as students head back to class. In response to those concerns, Calcasieu Parish pediatricians and other healthcare professionals signed a letter showing their support for COVID-19 safety measures.

“There is quite a bit of support behind that statement. That is to encourage masks for those children, kindergarten and up, as well as to encourage vaccines for all those individuals who are eligible,” Dr. Clifford Courville said.

The letter, written by doctors Caroline and Clifford Courville, includes signatures by all pediatricians in Calcasieu Parish and other healthcare professionals across many different professions. There are nearly 200 signatures.

“We want to keep our kids as safe as possible so that they can have a productive and safe in-person learning experience this year,” Dr. Donald Higgins said.

“You know, the virus doesn’t care what political background you have,” Dr. Anatole Karpovs said.

“The molecules are so small that there is definitely no risk with not being able to breathe through the mask,” Dr. Sarah Hickey-White said.

The doctors hope this will bring awareness to the seriousness of the virus, from parent to parent.

“I hope this letter demonstrates to them how much support we have behind these measures and how much we care about our community,” said Dr. Caroline Courville.

