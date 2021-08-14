FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storm chances remain into next week, watching the tropics closely

A slow fall in temperatures through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm start to the weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine to start off our Saturday, but we are continuing to track scattered showers and storms pushing in from the north. Through the evening we can expect a few scattered storms to be around with a mild evening as temperatures we sit in the lower to middle 80′s for areas that don’t see any rainfall.

For any of those evening plans the first half looks to be okay as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the best chance of showers or storms remaining north of I-10. As the evening progresses expect those showers and storms to sink southward with time and impact areas along and south of I-10 with the primary threats being heavy downpours and frequent lightning. This is all due to an upper level disturbance pushing through giving the widespread storm activity we are seeing today. More of the same can be expected for our Sunday with lows starting in the middle 70′s for many of us and then sunshine in the morning quickly warming us into the lower 90′s. Heat indices are back into the triple digits once again making for a perfect afternoon to hit the lake or head to the backyard pool to help cool off and there will also be cooling showers and storms around once again as yet another disturbance pushes in.

Our eyes still remain on the Gulf as Fred continues to move through the eastern Gulf and it has been downgraded to a tropical wave as it has lost its well defined center, but is forecast to intensify into a Tropical Storm before landfall late Monday or early Tuesday on the Alabama/Mississippi. If it does strengthen it will make a northerly turn, but if it remains weaker it could move on a more westerly track. Either way it doesn’t change our impacts here as showers and storms will be around each day heading into next week. Highs stay steady through the middle of next week into the lower 90′s and the humidity will continue to be around meaning heat indices into the triple digits each afternoon.

Through the end of next week temperatures remain steady in the lower 90′s with scattered storms in the mix as high pressure sits off to our east pumping plenty of moisture. Now lets turn our attention to Tropical Storm Grace, which is to the east of the Leeward Islands this afternoon and is forecast to move close to Puerto Rico early next week holding pretty steady in intensity until nearing Hispaniola on Tuesday before the mountains would weaken the system. I want to stress there is high uncertainty on the exact track and intensity of the storm beyond early next week as a lot of factors will be impacting the track and intensity of the storm. Make sure to follow the 7Stormteam through next week as we track the latest on the tropics, but it is possible it could enter the Gulf. Bottom line enjoy your weekend and continue to follow the latest forecast.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

