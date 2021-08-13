50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Veteran LSU players sidelined with injuries, while newcomers shine

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU went through its first day in pads on Thursday, August 12, but the Tigers were forced indoors due to rain and lightning in the area.

Defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Tyrion Davis-Price have minor injuries, according to head coach Ed Orgeron, but he said they should both be back at practice Monday.

Senior defensive lineman Glen Logan might be out a bit longer after re-injuring his foot. Orgeron described the injury as a small break. He added the Tigers will get him back at some point during the season.

Coach O also complimented his two freshman running backs, Armoni Goodwin from Birmingham, Ala. and Corey Kiner from Cincinnati, Ohio.

True freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. from Zachary is also impressing coaches with his athletic ability.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

Senior CB Chris Joyce going in for a hit during practice
Cowboys go through first full pads practice of training camp
McNeese Soccer
Cowgirls Soccer ready for 2021 season
Jay Ward is primed to start at safety for LSU.
Jay Ward finds a starting role after move to safety
d
McNeese defense taking steps to become an elite unit