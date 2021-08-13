50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two Tangipahoa deputies die from COVID complications

Two deputies in Tangipahoa Parish have died from complications due to COVID-19. Sgt. Gerald...
Two deputies in Tangipahoa Parish have died from complications due to COVID-19. Sgt. Gerald Sopsher on the left and Deputy Donnie Booty on the right.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two deputies in Tangipahoa Parish have died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.

Sergeant Gerald Sopsher, 59, and Deputy Donnie Booty, 69, both passed away in hospital beds, Chief Travis says.

Sgt. Gerald Sopsher died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish...
Sgt. Gerald Sopsher died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish Chief Jimmy Travis.(TPSO)

Four TPSO deputies have now lost their lives to the virus.

Sopsher served as a Sergeant at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. He was a 13-year veteran known for his loyal and dedicated service.

“Covid has taken a dear friend from our ranks,” says Sheriff Daniel Edwards. Sopsher was immensely loved and respected by his peers and will be greatly missed. “We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”

Booty spent three years serving as a bailiff at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse. He is described as being an extremely kind and generous person.

Deputy Donnie Booty died from complications due to COVID-19.
Deputy Donnie Booty died from complications due to COVID-19.(TPSO)

“His loss leaves a void and pain in our hearts,” Edwards says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge