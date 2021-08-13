Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards headed for NOLA intercepted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, headed to New Orleans, has been intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Memphis.

Officers say there were 15 such shipments of low-quality counterfeit vaccine cards. The cards had blank lines for names, birthdays, lot numbers, and even a CDC logo, but were riddled with typos, unfinished words, and some Spanish verbiage was misspelled.

Some of the shipments had packs of 20, 21, or 100, without any attempt to conceal them in books or paintings or anything.

Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017 of these cards.

Buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

RELATED STORIES

‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday

Covington, Harahan Walmarts to close for cleaning

French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases

Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were seized in Memphis. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were seized in Memphis. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were seized in Memphis. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” said Michael Neipert, Area Port Director of Memphis. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself. CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities. But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.