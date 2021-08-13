TDL: Two-A-Days - Merryville Panthers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After back-to-back first-round playoff exits, the Merryville Panthers look to make a run in 2021 under first-year head coach Bart Coody.

Coody was the team’s offensive coordinator last season, so he won’t be changing much on offense. However, the Panthers will look different on defense.

“We have a new defensive coordinator coming in. Basically, it’s a 50, it’s a slanting 50,” said Coody. “We aren’t very big, but we are quick. We are going to do a lot of stunting up front and things of that nature.”

Personnel-wise, the Panthers will once again be led by Cam’ron Williams. The senior has rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season twice in his high school career

“I mean I’m trying to get 5,000 yards,” Williams said of his personal goal. “I’m 746 yards away.”

This season, the coaching staff is also expecting Williams to cause some problems on the defensive line.

“With the new defense that we are running,” said Coody, “he’s going to be in there hopefully creating some havoc for us.”

The biggest change for the Panther offense will be at the Quarterback position as junior and former tight end Remington Coody makes the switch.

“I’ve been in this offense for two years now learning everything and getting to know the ropes and I’d say it’s really not that much of a difference learning,” Remington Coody said. “You can kind of see the field coming from tight end. Seeing the field from a tight end’s perspective and going to the quarterback, you know what’s there and you know what to expect and can read a defense a lot easier.”

Remington Coody’s number one target this year is expected to be junior Dylan Brown who’s coming off a favorable sophomore campaign and is going to be a big part of what the Panthers do on both sides of the ball.

“He’s gotten stronger he’s gotten faster, he’s gotten bigger,” said Coach Coody. “He’s going to play free safety and maybe some linebacker for us and he’s going to play receiver and even some running back for us some too. He’s just one of our better athletes.”

The hope for the Panthers this season is to accomplish something they have not done in over two decades.

“Our seniors have set a goal to try to win a district championship, which hasn’t been done here since the 90′s,” Coody said. “So we are pushing towards that goal.”

