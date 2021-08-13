TDL: Two-A-Days - DeQuincy Tigers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Tigers enter the 2021 season with momentum. Last year the Tigers switched offense in the middle of the season, and with it, came a 2-0 record to end the year. Head coach Matt Dufresne said the split-back veer helped the team distinguish themselves moving forward.

“It really gave us kind of the DNA of our team going forward in order to be successful to win games and our kids have taken this offseason and ran with it,” Dufresne said.

Offensively, the Tigers run game will be anchored by the offensive line. They’ll pave the way for running backs Taije Ceasar and Hudson Snyder and returning starting quarterback, Reese Ashworth.

“They’ve all kind of progressed and they’ve grown into what I call the brain trust of the offense and they’ve all done a great job of solidifying our offense,” Dufresne said. “We talk about just having a sledgehammer mentality when they run the veer and that’s what they’ve done for us this year, so I think collectively with our offensive line, quarterback being experienced getting his looks and the dive backs running as hard as they do, we’re going to have a great year.”

“I’m confident in them. They might be young guys, but they have heart though,” Runningback Taije Ceasar said. “One thing about them, they aren’t scared of any competition. They’re ready for anything.

Defensively, with only four starters back, there’ll be plenty of new faces. Veteran Hudson Snyder won’t be one of them after coming off an all-district season at linebacker. Defensive end Chris Simmons will also be relied upon to help lead the defense in a big way.

“Hudson is something special dude he can fly. He really can whether it’s the run game or pass game he’s just a ball hawk he loves chasing the ball,” Defensive Coordinator Brett Koonce said. “It’s what he does best he just tackles. Chris Simmons is probably one of our most physical kids. he’s about 6′2 210, 220 kid long arms and has a motor, man— he plays hard he really does.”

“We have a solid group on the defensive side of the ball,” Dufresne said. “I don’t think we’re overly big, but at the same time I think we can run and we’re going to use that pack mentality you have to go through 11 of us.”

