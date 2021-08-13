SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2021.
Byron Levon Walker, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Darrell Wayne Bennett Jr., 38, Lake Charles: No license for home improvements (2 charges).
Henderson Lee Williams II, 61, Lake Charles: No license for home improvements.
Dennis Peter Carlin III, 52, Sulphur: Attempted theft under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing.
Ashley Dawn Sheldon, 42, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Paula Ann Garrick, 51, Iowa: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Quinessa Marie Handy, 29, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Shandria Monet Mcqueen, 35, DeQuincy: Obscenity.
Channon Ray Busby, 50, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse.
Gordan Johnson, 56, North Carolina, NC: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Michael C. Lindsey, 35, Raleigh, NC: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
