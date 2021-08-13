50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Eli Fountain

By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eli Fountain had a senior year to remember. The Grand Lake standout led a pair of Hornet teams to the state title in football and baseball. He did so despite major hurricane damage in Cameron Parish.

“It was like all or nothing for us,” said Fountain. “We had lost everything, so we can’t lose anything else but effort. It kept us going it really did.”

That all-state success came off the heels of helping the basketball Hornets reach Marsh Madness in 2020. The tri-sport athlete made history with Grand Lake.

“I knew my senior year was going to be big for me and I knew if I wanted to play one sport, I’d want to play all of them,” Fountain said. “So I wanted to play all of them my last year and give it my all and see where it would take me.”

And it’s taking him west California to Cerritos Junior College to be a Falcon.

“I definitely wanted to leave and see where this journey would take me and just keep going as far as God gives me the glory to go.”

