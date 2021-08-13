One arrested for vehicle burglaries, another wanted

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested one man and are searching for another for their alleged connection to vehicle burglaries in the area.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) detectives responded to several complaints of vehicle burglaries on Wednesday, July 28, in the area of West Gauthier Road in Lake Charles, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the initial investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance from the homes where the burglaries occurred and observed the suspect’s vehicle to be a black Dodge Challenger, according to Vincent.

CPSO VCIU detectives were dispatched to multiple vehicle burglaries in the Vinton area on Friday, July 30, and learned the same Dodge Challenger had been in the area where the burglaries occurred, according to Vincent.

Vincent said during the investigations, the CPSO Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was also advised that the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was working multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Tuesday, July 27, involving a black Dodge Challenger.

With the assistance of CPSO RTCC, detectives identified the owner of the car as Darien D. Trahan, 19, of Lake Charles, and after further investigation, detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio for his arrest, according to Vincent.

The following day, Saturday, July 31, he was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on 14 counts of simple burglary; one count of theft of a firearm; and for counts of theft less than $1,000, according to Vincent. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $113,000.

Further investigation revealed another suspect, Taveon E. Williams, 19, of Lake Charles, was also responsible for the vehicle burglaries in Calcasieu Parish, according to Vincent.

Vincent said detectives issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest on Friday, August 13, in the amount of $88,000 signed by Judge Tony Fazzio. He is also wanted on 14 counts of simple burglary; theft of a firearm; and four counts of theft less than $1,000, according to Vincent.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are currently searching for Williams and asks anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the CPSO at 337-491-3605.

