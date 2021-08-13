50/50 Thursdays
McNeese’s Chambers named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Isaiah Chambers celebrates a sack against Nicholls
Isaiah Chambers celebrates a sack against Nicholls(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese All-American defensive end Isaiah Chambers has been named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List which was announced this week.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 106 total players and 36 selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

This year’s game will be held on February 5, 2022, and broadcast live on NFL Network.

Chambers, a graduate student who is in his second season with the Cowboys, dominated the spring season with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss in seven games. He was named to five different first-team All-American squads including the AP, AFCA, Stats Perform, Hero Sports, and Phil Steele; was named Phil Steele FCS Defensive Player of the Year; finished fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS; named defensive player of the year in both the Southland Conference and the state of Louisiana; and excelled academically by being named the league’s student-athlete of the year, all-academic and CoSIDA Academic All-District.

The Houston native has been named a 2021 preseason all-American by Stats Perform and Hero Sports as well as preseason first-team all-conference.

Chambers is one of just three players from the Southland Conference to be listed on the watch list and 37 players from non-FBS squads (29 FCS, 8 non-D1). Other Southland players named to the list include Nicholls wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon and Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley.

McNeese has sent three players to the Senior Bowl in school history – defensive back Keith Smith (2003), defensive end Kavika Pittman (1995), and offensive lineman Jim Files (1976). All three were selected in the NFL Draft – Pittman and Files in the second round and Smith in the third.

