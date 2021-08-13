50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud

Darrell W. Bennett Jr.
Darrell W. Bennett Jr.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Thursday after being accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Between May and July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received two complaints in reference to contractor Darrell W. Bennett Jr., 38, of Lake Charles, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

During the investigation detectives learned the victims hired Bennett to complete repairs at their homes, Vincent said.  It was also learned Bennett received a down payment from both victims and began repairs at the home, but did not possess a contractor’s license.

After further investigation, detectives issued two warrants signed by Judge David Ritchie for Bennett’s arrest on July 16.  Bennett turned himself in to CPSO Warrants division on Aug. 12, Vincent said.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of failure to possess a residential contractor’s license.  He was released later the same day on a $20,000 bond, Vincent said.

CPSO Det. Eddie Curol is the lead investigator on these cases.

