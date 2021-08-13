50/50 Thursdays
Funeral service announced for Councilwoman Mary Morris

Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris
Lake Charles Councilwoman Mary Morris(City of Lake Charles)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Councilwoman Marry Morris’ family will host a community “Celebration of Life” memorial service open to the public on Friday, Aug. 20, said Tasha Guidry on behalf of Morris’ family.

Councilwoman Morris died Aug. 8 due to complications from COVID-19, according to her family.

Councilwoman Mary Morris funeral service
Councilwoman Mary Morris funeral service(Family of Mary Morris)

Silent reflection will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the exhibition hall of the Lake Charles Civic Center and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the amphitheater. These times have been set aside for anyone wishing to say their farewells and pay tribute while avoiding the crowd of mourners, Guidry said.

The “Celebration of Life” memorial service will start at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater. Seats will be socially distanced, masks are mandatory, and water and hand sanitizer will be provided. In the event of inclement weather on Aug. 20, all activities will take place inside of the exhibition hall of the Civic Center from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Guidry said,

Councilwoman Morris served a total of eight years on the Lake Charles City Council representing the constituents of District A and will be remembered as both a warrior, advocate, and a fighter for her people, Guidry said.

