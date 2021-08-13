FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms at times through the weekend; still watching the tropics as Fred moves into the Gulf

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite fewer showers and thunderstorms across Southwest Louisiana today, the overall forecast remains largely unchanged with the likelihood of more scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through the weekend. We’ll continue to keep things on the relatively quieter side though through tonight with lows dropping into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will likely make up for the lack of storms today though as upper-level conditions will be better for the development of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and early evening. These storms will again contain some heavy downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes along with gusty winds. Another round of these afternoon storms returns for Sunday thanks to the sea breeze front combined with our hot and humid air.

Daily chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue each day next week with no large scale change to our current weather pattern. Tropical Depression Fred is forecast to restrengthen as it moves into the eastern half of the Gulf over the weekend, passing the Florida Straits on Saturday and likely making a landfall somewhere between Mobile and Panama City as a tropical storm or at most a category 1 hurricane on Monday. Farther out, tropical disturbance number 7 is forecast to become our next named storm, Grace, and move in a similar path as Fred over the next several days. Better news for the Gulf though for future Grace as models show a likely curve north before it reaches the Gulf, although a U.S. threat to Florida and parts of the eastern seaboard are likely. Neither of these systems pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

