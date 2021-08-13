FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue into weekend, Fred nears the eastern Gulf Saturday

Scattered storms remain in the forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily shower and storm chances continue for our Friday and will be sticking around as we head into the weekend as several disturbances push through the region. Temperatures remain on the hot side as we still see heat indices back into the triple digits through the afternoon so it will be important to stay hydrated if spending a prolonged period outside.

As many head off to work and school this morning expect another warm and muggy start with temperatures ranging from the middle 70′s north to the upper 70′s farther south with dew points elevated making it feel very tropical outside. Most of us will remain dry for the morning commute with the best chance at some heavy downpours or storms along the immediate coastline lifting through portions of Cameron Parish. Mostly sunny skies for the morning will allow us to warm quickly however as we are heading back into the lower 90′s, but couple that with the humidity it will feel more like the triple digits at times. Scattered showers and storms will once again be in the forecast through the late morning and into the afternoon and evening. These will bring heavy downpours as well as frequent lightning in some of the strongest cells, but it will also help to cool us down if you are lucky enough to get one of the storms. Heading out the door this morning make sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket just to be safe.

Looking ahead to the weekend the forecast doesn’t change a whole lot with highs for both Saturday and Sunday back into the lower 90′s with scattered showers and storms in the mix as well. The reasoning behind the showers and storms is several upper level disturbances pushing through helping to create the lift for the storms and then add the daytime heating it will help to fuel them through the afternoon. All eyes will remain on the Gulf through the weekend as Fred nears the Gulf, the good news is this will be no issue for Southwest Louisiana with the track remaining consistent with a landfall near the Panhandle of Florida. If you have any interest in Florida or over towards the Alabama Mississippi line make sure to check the local forecast. Fred will move inland as we head into Monday morning and will dissolve over portions of Georgia and the Carolina’s bringing heavy rain to portions of the Southeast.

Next week features more of the same though for Southwest Louisiana as we see no real pattern change with high pressure well to the east bringing in southerly winds and the chance for afternoon storms daily. Temperature stay steady in the lower to middle 90′s so make sure to find a way to stay cool whether a nice swim after work or school or a nice cold glass of water. As for the rest of the tropics there is another wave to the east of the Leeward Islands that has a 70% chance of forming as it follows a similar path to Fred. This looks to be no issue for us as well, but as always follow the 7Stormteam for the latest information. Make sure to check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest check of radar through the weekend.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

