Father of daughter killed in oil tank explosion fights for stricter laws

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - It’s been almost six months since a 14-year-old girl was killed at an oil tank near her house in rural Beauregard Parish.

The tragedy has prompted her father to campaign to make such facilities safer. Maxwell Smith lost a big part of his heart the day his daughter was unexpectedly killed in the explosion. He wants to make sure it never happens to anyone else.

Fourteen-year-old Zalee Day-Smith was an angel of light in the life of her father. Smith says he is in nearly constant torment as he struggles with the loss of his young daughter.

“I haven’t been able to work at a job because my mind is not together. I’ll be talking to you and forget - go into something else. And it’s because I’m having a hard time recognizing Zalee being dead,” Smith said.

February 28, Zalee was killed at a tank battery site in rural Beauregard Parish. Smith says the tanks, now gone, were like playground equipment to children.

“She would play Juliet and look down and pretend Romeo was down there. That was her thing,” Smith said.

Our video includes surveillance video from a nearby church, which may be disturbing to some, but it shows the horrific explosion which hurled a tank high into the air, killing the teen.

“This whole place was a big mushroom cloud,” Smith said. “An accident is when they do everything to prevent human life loss. They did not do any of that here.”

It may never get better for Smith, but he is fighting for stricter rules to help protect those who may wander upon such sites in the future.

“Now, they had oil stored up there. Don’t you think they should have had some signs saying they had oil stored?” Smith said.

Smith will be at a public hearing August 24 in Baton Rouge to urge passage of stricter rules.

“Number one, I want a fence. Number two, I want more signs of awareness. Number three, I want a board posted that tells all the safety, hazards and all, so that when the safety people arrive, they can look at it and know what we have on this location,” Smith said.

He says the site where Zalee was killed remains accessible to people.

“There’s no locks on these valves, there’s no chains on these valves at all,” Smith said.

He encourages others to participate in the upcoming hearing.

We contacted Urban Oil and Gas, and they responded saying there were warning signs on the site prior to the accident including “no trespassing” and “hazardous material” signs; along with a notice to “keep off the tanks.”

Spokesperson Carolyn Alvey says they will keep posting warning signs and continue to assess measures to prevent accidents at all sites they own and operate. She says both the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and the Office of Conservation are assessing appropriate measures to help ensure an accident like this does not happen again.

“We will look forward to learning about their recommendations. We will continue to strictly adhere to all local, state and federal safety requirements,” Alvey said.

Alvey also said they are “deeply saddened by the event that happened in Beauregard Parish which resulted in the loss of life. Our condolences go out to the family.”

