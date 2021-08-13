Cowboys go through first full pads practice of training camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the day the McNeese Cowboys have been waiting for since the beginning of fall camp. The pokes hit the practice field in full pads for the first time and it was a day filled with hitting, cheering and excitement as the 2021 season nears.

Competition was back in the air during the morning period.

“It just speeds everything up you know everyone wakes up knowing it’s full pads day just with a little extra juice to them,” said senior quarterback Cody Orgeron. “They come out here ready to prepare and they’re flying around, a lot of one-on-one’s all over the fields and even in the open field too so we’ll be able to see who can make someone miss and who can make that tackle in the open field so, it’s really good to see everyone behind the pads and just being physical.”

The pokes haven’t put on pads since the spring season, and they didn’t hold back when they put them on today.

“We got to do that a little bit today, but unfortunately the rain stopped us but when we put the pads on we say it’s time to go we know it’s full force,” said Isaiah Chambers.

And full force they went. Despite lightning entering the area cutting the practice short they managed to get plenty of work in to evaluate each phase of the team. Central Michigan transfer Romello Tarver says the offensive line is focused on being a dominant force when the season starts.

“Upfront we have to dominate because the game starts up front,” Tarver said. “If we win at the line of scrimmage everything else will be easier the team will follow. So, just be aggressive upfront, continue to drive, and be competitive that’s all we need.”

Setting the tone will be key for McNeese as they approach week one in three weeks. Above all else head coach Frank Wilson wants them to be physical.

“When opportunities come they certainly want it and that’s a good thing,” said Wilson. “That we’re a physical football team.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.