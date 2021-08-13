COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 13, 2021 - 152% increase in new cases for Region 5 over last 5 days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 57 new COVID-19 deaths across the state, 2 of those in Region 5

The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The five-day total of new cases for Region 5 this week is 2,276, a 152% increase over the previous five-day total.

Seven deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Vernon Parish (which is in Region 6) this week, while 14 have been reported in Region 5, which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 7,548 new cases.

· 57 new deaths.

· 2,907 patients hospitalized (6 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 542 new cases.

· 2 new deaths

· 156 patients hospitalized (5 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 419 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 59 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 33 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 33 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 18 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.