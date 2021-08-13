50/50 Thursdays
Clay Higgins visits Lake Charles for town hall meeting

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) visited Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. Higgins spoke at a town hall and encouraged residents to join in on the conversation.

Higgins was all ears at the town hall meeting as residents approached Higgins with questions concerning the I-10 Bridge.

“When decisions are made of exactly how funding will take place, what funding mechanisms will be used to actually pay for the construction of the bridge, which will be a five or six-year construction project, then we’ll make that happen,” Higgins said.

Higgins explained in an interview that the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge is closer to groundbreaking than ever before. He said construction will bring in jobs to the area , which he is in favor of staying local.

“Local employers and the local citizens should be at the top of that list,” Higgins said.

Residents even asked questions regarding pressing issues, such as mask mandates in schools.

“We had a Tuesday night school board meeting, and there must have been 100 parents who were just so upset about forced mask mandates,” one parent said.

“Children’s attire, and their attendance at school, should be subjects determined and discussed by moms and dads and families and school administrators and teachers - not by career politicians,” Higgins said.

Higgins spoke about the need for disaster funds, as he sent a letter today encouraging local officials to pursue disaster mitigation funding. He also asked President Biden to prioritize Louisiana’s need for help.

