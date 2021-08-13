Calcasieu Parish students head back to school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A warm welcome was in store for the students as they geared up for their first day back to school.

Students got up early today, and some of them found themselves catching the bus or being dropped off at school ready to start their new school year in person.

While others, found themselves opening their computer for the first time.

Whether students were attending virtually or in person, Calcasieu Parish school employees are excited about their return.

For teachers like Trey Jones, he’s eager to get back into the classroom to build a relationship with his students.

“I know that we’re going to face quite a few obstacles, just like last year but one of the main things is to build relationships in the classroom. Hopefully, we can learn and meet our student learning objectives,” said Jones.

Calcasieu Parish Schools are looking forward to the students’ return despite the previous year.

