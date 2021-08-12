50/50 Thursdays
Westlake man accused of contractor fraud

Fruge has since been released on a $40,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio, according to the sheriff's office.(CPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Gabriel W. Fruge, 42, of Westlake, on Tuesday, August 10, after an investigation revealed he was responsible for contractor fraud, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim had entered into an agreement with Fruge and paid over $7,000 as a deposit for him to replace their roof, according to Vincent.

It was discovered Fruge had cashed the check in November 2020 but failed to deliver materials to the victim or begin repairs at the home, according to Vincent. 

Vincent said further investigation revealed Fruge does not have a contractor’s license.

Fruge was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud $5,000 - $25,000; and failure to possess a residential contractor’s license, according to Vincent.

Fruge was released later the same day on a $40,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio, according to Vincent.

