SWLA Center for Health Services receives proclamation from the Mayor.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It is Community Health Center Week, and over at the SWLA Center for Health Services, they celebrated Stakeholder Appreciation Day.

“Community Health Center Week is an opportunity for us not only to appreciate our patients, our staff, our stakeholders but to really engage our community, in being active and being advocates for community health,” said the director of community affairs at SWLA Center for Health Services, Dianna Ross.

And that is what the SWLA Center for Health Services did.

“Members of our community, our mayor, city council members, police jurors came out because we invited them so that we could show them our appreciation for the support they’ve given the center over the past 43 years,” she said.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter presenting the center with a proclamation during the Wednesday afternoon event.

“He gave us a proclamation, you know, based on the fact that we have been steadfast and strong in our desire to commute to continue to help our community,” Ross said.

But one of the most impactful moments came as stakeholders got a tour of one of the buildings damaged by the hurricanes.

“We invited them here so that the idea there is business as usual, is not accurate,” said Ross.

Loosing 35,000 square feet of their main facility, Ross says while things may look like normal from the outside, they suffered a great loss.

“We want people to know that we will continue to do the work,” she said. “But we also need them to know that we suffered a great loss, but not at the behest of our community, we will never not provide the service, but it’s important that people who support us know that we need help too.”

And that awareness is something she says Community Health Center Week is all about.

“it’s to bring awareness to our community, that community health centers, we appreciate them as patients. we appreciate our staff, but we also need to know that we need them to advocate for us on the legislative and federal levels.”

Stakeholders also got to take a tour of the FEMA trailers that the center put together to be able to see their medical patients.

