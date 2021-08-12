50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2021

Daniel Joseph Fontenot, 25, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule V drug; probation detainer.

Dashia Laurice Fowlkes, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Eric Christopher Spencer, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kyvon Damarcus Lee, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Shon Eric Barker, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Colby Corisic Arvie, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Darren Sharod Calhoun, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Matt Earl Thomas Rubin, 38, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering.

Taren Celeste Childs, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); battery.

Tonya Rena Landry, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Christopher Charles Robinson, 40, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

John Henry Baker II, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; attempted theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

Eric Shan Pine, 38, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Overy James Bigelow, 27, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; theft under $1,000.

Blake Anthony Ardoin, 31, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Craig James Francois Jr., 33, Lafayette: Obtaining legend drugs via misrepresentation or fraud.

Tommorous Rolshell Smith, 39, Lake Charles: Parole detainer; second-degree battery.

David Noel Richmond, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Scotty Wayne Tharp, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ernest James Hudson Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.

Larry Dwayne Champ, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice.

Jose Eleutiro Cano III, 53, Vinton: No side or rear reflectors on a bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Keith Hines, 29, Baton Rouge: Following vehicles; speeding; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a firearm by a felon; driver must be licensed.

