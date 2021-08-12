50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city where he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday night.

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault in a hotel located near the symposium. He said the assault allegedly took place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was taken to a hospital, Clemens said.

Clemens declined to identify the victim, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects crime victims. He also declined to release the report, saying police reports are confidential under state law and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Britney Spears’ dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in...
LDAF firefighters assist with wildfires in Oregon
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking