Local doctors to hold COVID telephone town halls Thursday evening

Louisiana Department of Health
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents can call local doctors and ask questions about COVID-19 during two telephone town halls Aug. 12, said Matt Felder of the Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Bring Back Louisiana are hosting two COVID health discussions Thursday, each featuring three doctors with the Lake Charles Memorial Health System. Cary Chavis will moderate the discussion.

The following doctors will answer questions from 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.:

Gisele McKinney, MD - OB/GYN

Alyson Hardy Jones, MD - Physiatry

Donald Higgins, MD - Family medicine

The following doctors will answer questions from 7:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.:

Jay Soileau, MD - Family medicine

Lyle Stephenson, MD - Pediatrician

Gisele McKinney, MD - OB/GYN

The participant line is (855)-756-7520 Ext.75219#.

