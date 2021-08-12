LDAF firefighters assist with wildfires in Oregon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) are currently in Oregon to assist fire officials there with ongoing wildfires.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain says six personnel from the LDAF and four from the U.S. Forest Service, is supporting engine operations during a 21-day assignment in Medford, Ore.

Strain says crews are using rakes and shovels to create fire breaks by clearing away flammable debris like dry leaves and digging down to bare soil. These crews are used in areas where heavy equipment is unable to access.

“Louisiana is currently experiencing historically low wildfire incidents due to the abundant rainfall this year. This allows us to assist other states that are battling large wildfire incidents and in need of additional resources and boots on the ground,” Strain said. “LDAF personnel are chosen from various districts around the state to maintain proper fire protection coverage at home while they assist others in need.”

Cooperative agreements between federal, state and local organizations allow for the exchange of firefighting resources among participating agencies.

