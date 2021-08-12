Lake Charles launches Private Property Debris Removal program to clean up city

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More help is coming for property owners in Lake Charles. In efforts to assist in the cleanup process, the city is initiating the Private Property Debris Removal program.

“These properties, if not addressed, will continue to create blight, they will fester, they are health hazards for the community at large. And they will bring down property values, overall morale, and so, we’ve got to address these,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Mayor Hunter explains the city estimates costs to surpass $10 million to demolish all unsafe structures within Lake Charles. By utilizing PPDR, the city will seek reimbursement through FEMA for the demolition of those properties.

“We are hopeful that a vast majority of those properties will qualify for PPDR,” Mayor Hunter said. “For the ones that don’t qualify, we will still bring those through the process, we’ll bring those through the city council - understanding that the city may ultimately bear some financial burden.”

The city encourages property owners who have debris or damage resulting from Hurricanes Laura or Delta to apply.

“We can’t guarantee that FEMA is going to cover everything,” Vice President of Hunt, Guillot & Associates Tyson Hackenberg said. “It is up to them to determine whether or not it’s eligible, but we would like to hear and we would like an opportunity to inspect - to try to clean up as much hazard as we can in the city as possible.”

Property owners will go through the same process as condemnation defined by city ordinance.

“Nothing’s really changing except for that extra step of having FEMA take a look at it and see whether it fits their program,” Hackenberg said.

You can call/text 337-443-7129 or email ppdrinfo@cityoflc.zendesk.com to apply.

