LaGrange High first day delayed to August 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a statement Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board said the first day of school for LaGrange High School students has been pushed back to Tuesday, August 17.

Per the Calcasieu Parish School Board:

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is delaying the first day of school for students at LaGrange High School. Instead of this Friday, August 13, LaGrange High students will report next Tuesday, August 17, for the first day of school. The delay is due to ongoing construction and repairs from hurricane damage.

