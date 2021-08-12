La. joins lawsuit seeking to overturn Roe v Wade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Attorney General Jeff Landry has recently included Louisiana in a coalition of 24 states that are filing a legal brief at the Supreme Court to ban abortions after 15 weeks.

The amicus brief in Mississippi’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization argues that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because it has no basis in the Constitution.

Attorney General Landry’s brief submits that Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood were wrongly decided and are the cause of inconsistent rulings and differing jurisprudence.

The states that included in filing the amicus brief are Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming

