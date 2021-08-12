50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Health & Human Services orders COVID-19 shots for some of its workers

FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Joe Biden's budget request, at the Capitol in Washington. The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday, Aug. 12. The order from Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON -- The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots.

The order from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

It applies to employees who regularly interact with patients, or whose duties could put them in contact with patients. Government agencies and private companies are issuing vaccine mandates as the aggressive delta variant sweeps across the country.

The decision by HHS follows the Veterans Affairs order last month that its health care workers get vaccinated, and the recent announcement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that U.S. service members will be required to get their COVID-19 shots to maintain military readiness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado is applauded by her colleagues after a 15-hour filibuster comes to an...
Texas senator ends filibuster of voting bill after more than 15 hours
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster, voting bill passes