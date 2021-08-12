Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday

50/50 Thursdays
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate(wafb)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to discuss the state’s continued rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

The news conference will come one day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required before entering restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues in the city, including the Caesars Superdome, beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

Louisiana has broken records for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 every day since Aug. 3 and reached an all-time high on Thursday, Aug. 12 with 2,901 patients.

As of Thursday, more than 1.77 million residents had received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Edwards reinstated a statewide mask mandate on Aug. 4.

It is unclear if the governor will announce any additional COVID-related restrictions.

The governor’s comments will be live streamed in this story.

