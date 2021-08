Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An accident is slowing traffic on I-210 Westbound near the Hwy 90 exit, according to DOTD.

A lane is currently open and traffic is moving but travelers should expect delays on this route.

Authorities are working to clear the accident at this time.

The left lane is open, but the right lane remains blocked I-210 West at Exit 11 (US 90) due to an accident. Congestion has reached the I-210/I-10 split. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.