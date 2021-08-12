FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms continue into weekend, eyes remain on the tropics

Heat indices reach the triple digits once again today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw several rounds of showers and storms on our Wednesday that brought heavy downpours and frequent lightning to some areas throughout the afternoon. Storms are back in the forecast through the afternoon as a sea breeze will lift northward with time and add the daytime heating it will help to spark more storms across the area.

A sea breeze will help to spark showers and storms throughout the day (KPLC)

Starting out this morning temperatures are in the middle to upper 70′s once again with dew points in the lower to middle 70′s making for a very muggy start much like the last several mornings. Most of us start out with plenty of sunshine this morning, which will help to warm us quickly through the afternoon as highs once again will return to the lower 90′s with heat indices into the triple digits once more. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time as it will be easy to get dehydrated with all of the sunshine we will see. Scattered storms will return for the afternoon as our sea breeze lifts northward and today there is a better chance at more seeing some heavy rain and frequent lightning with any storm that does move over. The good news is that if you do see a shower or storm it will cool you down briefly, which will be some nice relief.

Not much of a change with the forecast ahead (KPLC)

The pattern doesn’t look to change a whole lot over the coming days as high pressure moves farther to the east and our southerly flow will continue and that will mean more storms as we end the week and head into the weekend. Highs over the next few days stay steady in the lower 90′s with heat index values reaching 100 or high most afternoons. All eyes will stay on the eastern Gulf as well as Tropical Depression Fred makes it’s way closer to Florida and across the far eastern Gulf as we head into Sunday and Monday. Fred was downgraded late yesterday as it moved over the island of Hispaniola with the higher mountains, but is forecast to intensify back into a Tropical Storm as it moves close to Cuba and then eventually into the Gulf. Still this looks to be no threat to Southwest Louisiana as it will remain off to our east keeping the worst weather well away.

Fred moves to the east, but unsettled weather sticks around (KPLC)

Moving into next week expect more of the same as temperatures remain steady near the lower 90′s and afternoon and evening storms likely throughout the majority of the week until we can get a pattern change. A quick look at the rest of the tropics shows another wave on the heels of Fred that now has a 60% chance of forming over the next 5 days and is moving over the same general area that Fred is currently moving. It’s something we will keep an eye on over the next few days, but for now is no threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky as we see scattered showers and storms in the forecast over the coming days.

Latest track on Fred keeps it well east with no impacts to Southwest Louisiana (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.