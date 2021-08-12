50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Daily showers and storms continue into next week, also watching Fred closely

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will likely see little change with our weather on a daily basis into next week. That means showers and storms will form along the sea breeze near the coast and then gradually move inland with time. These may begin by mid morning and will last until around sunset. Though the earlier rain begins it usually ends earlier too, like what occurred Thursday. Bottom-line the forecast will maintain a 40% chance of rain through next week.

Temperatures will remain warm with morning lows reaching the low to mid 70s except at the coast where temps will be closer to 80 degrees. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s but with the humidity it will feel more like 100 to 106! Use caution if you are going to be out in the heat and drink plenty of water. Also be mindful of thunderstorms and take cover if you hear thunder.

Tropical Depression Fred moved over the island of Hispaniola Wednesday night and barely survived, in fact there is not much structure left of the storm now located northwest of the island. The National Hurricane Center believes it may reorganize and strengthen over the next day or two. It will continue moving west-northwest as it passes south of an area of high pressure off the east coast of Florida.

That high will gradually move east and that will force Fred to turn northward and parallel the west coast of Florida eventually reaching the Florida panhandle this weekend. At this time I do NOT see this being a threat to SWLA, it would take significant changes with the larger weather pattern and that looks unlikely.

There is another tropical disturbance midway across the Atlantic Ocean, and it may become a depression or storm over the next few days. It looks likely to follow Fred’s path into the islands. Beyond that time there are multiple scenarios, but none look to be an issue for SWLA at this time. We have a week to watch that one and see what plays out with the weather patterns.

We here at KPLC will track the tropics for you in every newscast, so follow us for updates. And please remember that there are a ton of social media posts with incorrect information; only trust someone with a degree and preferably someone that lives here in SWLA as we know the area and have a vested interest in your safety.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

