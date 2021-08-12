COVID-19 symptoms to be aware of- mild, moderate and severe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The four surge of COVID-19 is in full swing, causing local hospital beds to quickly fill up. As the cases continue to rise, it’s important to be aware of signs and symptoms of a severe versus a mild COVID case.

COVID-19 may look different for everybody, but there are some symptoms across the board that can be life-threatening.

If you test positive for COVID-19, or think you may have the virus, here are some signs to look out for: chest pain, shortness of breath, severe dehydration, fever and chills, or if you can’t keep food down.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, you probably have a severe case of COVID-19.

Memorial Medical Group Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Joshua Bacon, M.D., said if you are experiencing those symptoms, “That’s time to go to the hospital.”

But, if you are asymptomatic, or are experiencing mild symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, muscle aches or fatigue, a visit to the hospital probably isn’t necessary.

“If you’re well, if you’re healthy, if you’re doing fine, it’s okay to stay home. If you’re in your 20′s or 30′s and you have no health conditions whatsoever, you’re not experiencing shortness of breath, not experiencing a fever or chills and you’re able to eat, at that point there’s no need for you to go to the ER,” Dr. Bacon said.

If you are experiencing moderate symptoms, Dr. Bacon said the best thing to do is contact your doctor, so they can give you the best guidance. Moderate symptoms are very similar to mild: cough, running nose, sore throat, but at a higher level.

If you are experiencing a mild case, you can take over-the-counter medication such as vitamin C, vitamin D or zinc. You can buy any of those vitamins at Walgreens, or a local drug store.

If you are questioning your symptoms, and think your health may be in danger, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“It’s okay to go to the ER if you’re unsure, or call your doctor or talk to urgent care,” Dr. Bacon said.

Dr. Bacon emphasized the importance of consulting a doctor early on, so they can help decode what the best course of action is for you.

“If you test positive, make sure you talk to your primary care physician early. They can help you make that recommendation of it’s okay to stay home, or it’s okay to just do vitamins, or do we need to do more aggressive treatments. There’s a lot of health care providers out there who are willing to help you out of those, as long as you talk to us early,” Dr. Bacon.

Talking to your local healthcare provider, physician, or urgent care doctor can help keep you out of the emergency room. They can continue monitoring your symptoms, and give you the proper guidance as your battle COVID-19.

It’s important to continue monitoring your symptoms, and if anything changes or gets worse, call a doctor or go to the hospital immediately.

