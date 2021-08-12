COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 12, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 54 new COVID-19 deaths across the state, one of those in Region 5 and three in Vernon Parish.

The Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Seven deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Vernon Parish (which is in Region 6) this week, while 12 have been reported in Region 5, which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide rose by 16, topping 2,900 for the first time during the pandemic. Ninety-one percent of COVID patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the Department of Health.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from July 29 to August 4 and 83% of deaths from July 29 to August 4.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,268 new cases.

· 54 new deaths.

· 2,901 patients hospitalized (16 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 225 new cases.

· 1 new death (There are also 3 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 151 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 123 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 40 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 18 active cases among staff members.

