Clay Higgins to participate in town hall meeting in Lake Charles Thursday

Higgin’s office says he will answer questions and provide an update on his work in congress.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The office of Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) has announced he will be participating in a town hall meeting in Lake Charles Thursday.

Congressman Higgins will participate in a town hall meeting in Lake Charles Thursday, August 12, to discuss issues facing Southwest Louisiana, according to his office.

Higgin’s office says he will answer questions and provide an update on his work in congress.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Allen P. August Sr. Multipurpose Center, 2001 Moeling St., and it is open to the public, according to his office.

