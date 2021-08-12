Christian Baptist Church continues mission of providing uniforms to Lake Area students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane recovery efforts are still in full swing at many Lake Area schools, along with the families of thousands of students impacted by the storms.

For more than 30 years, Christian Baptist Church has made it a mission to send local kids back to school with the bare necessities free of charge.

Church leaders said coming off of a devastating year, being able to provide these items to struggling families means a lot.

”So, we started this 30 years ago. The ladies in our church would do a school supply giveaway, and about 10 years ago, we started adding the uniforms,” women’s ministry member Ladonna Simon said.

Simon said each recipient is provided motivational and inspirational quotes with their items.

”And then each bag is stapled together, letting them know that we are wishing them a blessed school year and reminding them of all of these things that they are,” Simon said.

It’s a small gesture with an even bigger message.

”Not everyone had the luxury of having homeowners or renter’s insurance. So, for those people who were able to sign up, we were able to help them and take that burden off of them,” women’s ministry member Crystal Malbroux said.

Malbroux said all they asked parents for was a size, a school and the church handled everything else.

“Every year, we are able to service between 200 and 300 students throughout the Calcasieu Parish area,” Malbroux said.

Each student receives a uniform top and bottom, along with a mask and hygiene care items. With the church still in recovery mode from last year’s storms, being able to provide this service meant a lot not only to its members but the community.

”There was no doubt that we were going to come back this year, as usual, she [Malbroux] and I and our team of people as she said, and give back to our community, because now, more than ever, we need it,” Simon said.

