An inside look at COVID cleaning procedures on buses ahead of new school year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Simply transporting students safely back to campus this fall amid an ongoing pandemic can be a challenge for many school districts, but before the school year kicks off, we’re getting an inside look at how local districts plan to keep their most precious cargo safe.

Thousands of students in Calcasieu Parish and the surrounding areas are heading back to school Friday, and many will be using the school bus to get there.

COVID-19 continues to be a big concern for many parents in the Lake Area due to the rise of the delta variant - a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.

In the last year, local school districts have had to step up their sanitization game due to the spread of the virus.

Aside from getting students to school and back home safe, local bus drivers play an important part as a new school year rolls around.

The Calcasieu School Board district is requiring strict cleaning procedures where drivers will wipe down “high-touch” areas after each pick-up and drop-off. And at the end of the day, every bus will be deep cleaned.

”They’ll be cleaning in the morning before kids get on, run their routes, wipe it all down and then do it again in the afternoon once they finish up, " said CPSB Chief Operating Officer Robert Barrentine.

With a recent uptick in COVID cases, safe cleaning practices will be the golden rule on school buses.

“Anytime we’re able to weather-permitting, we’re going to keep the windows down for airflow...”

Barrentine said CPSB will start the school year requiring masks on buses regardless of vaccination status.

”We can actually use all the seats because they’re going to be masked up. We will try depending on the numbers that we have on various stops - if they can space the kids out, we have asked them to do that,” Barrentine said.

Each school district is mandating COVID cleaning procedures on its school buses.

”We’re going to have hand sanitizer as they enter and they’ll have the mask on and the bus operators are going to be cleaning the high-touch points and just cleaning the bus in general.”

Another element of many districts’ bus safety plans is the close monitoring of cases.

”If there is a positive case, moving forward, we’re going to have strict seating charts that we’re able to go back and look at, along with our camera systems that we have on the bus if we get in a bind,” Barrentine said. “But the seating charts are going to play a big part in contact tracing if someone tests positive.”

Disposable masks will be available on each bus if a student doesn’t have one.

As far as how many students will be riding buses this year, transportation officials said they are still working on getting an exact number though the district is still dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers.

The district said they have a good handle on it, but in the meantime, they are giving notice to parents in the Moss Bluff/Gillis area to possibly expect minor delays in pick-up or drop-off times.

Right now, transportation officials are in the process of hiring drivers after holding a job fair this summer.

