TDL: Two-A-Days - Rosepine Eagles

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Over the last four years, the Rosepine Eagles have become a staple in the Class 2A playoffs and this year is expected to be more of the same. But head coach Brad Ducote says there is one main roadblock preventing the Eagles from taking that next step.

“We haven’t proved anything. You know we haven’t proven that we can beat Kinder yet,” said Ducote. “It’s up to us to do it, but as of right now, Kinder is the bar and until we beat Kinder, and do something we haven’t proven anything.”

The Eagles hope their high-powered offense will aid in their chase of the Jackets led by LSU baseball commit, quarterback Ethan Frey.

“Obviously, Ethan makes us go. We put a lot on his shoulders running an RPO system so that’s a lot of pressure on a quarterback to do what we ask him to do, but he is a very talented kid and is very up to the challenge,” Ducote said. “He did a fine job last year, but we are asking a little more of him this year. "

“Frey, he’s my best friend. It’s great having him back there because he’s got a cannon and can throw it 60 yards downfield,” said senior tight end Cole Donahue. “He can put it in those tight spots that I didn’t think he could get it there. "

Donahue is one of Frey’s top targets and is a movable chess piece. He’s a matchup problem for defenses.

“That’s what makes Cole so special, he’s kind of a hybrid guy, you can bring him down and he can block and you can try to cover him with a backer, but it’s probably not going to work out that well,” Ducote said. “We can flex him out and if you try to cover him with a safety or something he’s going to probably get the better of you.”

Rosepine also returns 1,000-yard rusher Grant Ducote at running back to round out its potent offense.

The Eagles’ 3-4 defense will be led by the linebacking duo of Braden Trull and Michael Woods. Trull has proven himself a hard-nosed leader who’s always in the right spot.

“I look up to him in a way. He gets to the ball, he’s rough, and he leads people around the team so I look up to him,” Woods said. “He’s a good leader on the defense.”

Woods also emerged as a leader on defense this summer.

“He’s only a sophomore, but he’s all about business,” said Ducote. “He understands what’s at stake and he holds people accountable. It’s very seldom that you find a sophomore that can lead like that.”

“Me having experience at linebacker, I feel like I’m going to bring everything I can to the table,” Woods said. “No matter what, I’m always going to give 110 percent.”

With numerous veteran leaders returning, and with a few underclassmen stepping up as well, the Eagles will look to get over that hump this season and take home their first district championship since 2018.

