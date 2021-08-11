TDL Two-A-Days high school football previews schedule

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL: Two-A-Days.

Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2021 high school football season. It’s the most comprehensive high school preview coverage in the state!

Catch each team’s preview on KPLC 7 Sports at Six and Nightcast, August 11-25. The first week’s schedule is below.

Two-A-Days Preview Schedule

Wednesday, August 11

Rosepine Eagles (6:00 p.m.), SWLA Homeschool Knights (Nightcast)

Thursday, August 12

Merryville Panthers (6:00 p.m.), Vinton Lions (Nightcast)

Friday, August 13

DeQuincy Tigers (6:00 p.m.), Barbe Buccaneers (Nightcast)

Saturday, August 14

No preview due to Saints preseason game (6:00 p.m.), South Beauregard Golden Knights (Nightcast)

Sunday, August 15

LaGrange Gators (6:00 p.m.), Welsh Greyhounds & Westlake Rams (Nightcast)

Monday, August 16

Pickering Red Devils (6:00 p.m.), Iota Bulldogs (Nightcast)

Tuesday, August 17

DeRidder Dragons (6:00 p.m.), Hamilton Christian Warriors (Nightcast)

Wednesday, August 18

Sam Houston Broncos (6:00 p.m.), Elton Indians (Nightcast)

