TDL Two-A-Days high school football previews schedule
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL: Two-A-Days.
Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2021 high school football season. It’s the most comprehensive high school preview coverage in the state!
Catch each team’s preview on KPLC 7 Sports at Six and Nightcast, August 11-25. The first week’s schedule is below.
Two-A-Days Preview Schedule
Wednesday, August 11
Rosepine Eagles (6:00 p.m.), SWLA Homeschool Knights (Nightcast)
Thursday, August 12
Merryville Panthers (6:00 p.m.), Vinton Lions (Nightcast)
Friday, August 13
DeQuincy Tigers (6:00 p.m.), Barbe Buccaneers (Nightcast)
Saturday, August 14
No preview due to Saints preseason game (6:00 p.m.), South Beauregard Golden Knights (Nightcast)
Sunday, August 15
LaGrange Gators (6:00 p.m.), Welsh Greyhounds & Westlake Rams (Nightcast)
Monday, August 16
Pickering Red Devils (6:00 p.m.), Iota Bulldogs (Nightcast)
Tuesday, August 17
DeRidder Dragons (6:00 p.m.), Hamilton Christian Warriors (Nightcast)
Wednesday, August 18
Sam Houston Broncos (6:00 p.m.), Elton Indians (Nightcast)
