50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

TDL Two-A-Days high school football previews schedule

The 2019 TDL: Two-a-Days previews will run from Aug. 14-28.
The 2019 TDL: Two-a-Days previews will run from Aug. 14-28.
By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The high school football season is nearly upon us, and KPLC 7 Sports has your favorite local high school team covered with TDL: Two-A-Days.

Two-A-Days takes you behind the scenes as players and coaches from across Southwest Louisiana prepare for the 2021 high school football season. It’s the most comprehensive high school preview coverage in the state!

Click here to download the 7Sports GameTime app for Apple devices.

Click here to download the 7Sports GameTime app for Android devices.

Catch each team’s preview on KPLC 7 Sports at Six and Nightcast, August 11-25. The first week’s schedule is below.

Two-A-Days Preview Schedule

Wednesday, August 11

Rosepine Eagles (6:00 p.m.), SWLA Homeschool Knights (Nightcast)

Thursday, August 12

Merryville Panthers (6:00 p.m.), Vinton Lions (Nightcast)

Friday, August 13

DeQuincy Tigers (6:00 p.m.), Barbe Buccaneers (Nightcast)

Saturday, August 14

No preview due to Saints preseason game (6:00 p.m.), South Beauregard Golden Knights (Nightcast)

Sunday, August 15

LaGrange Gators (6:00 p.m.), Welsh Greyhounds & Westlake Rams (Nightcast)

Monday, August 16

Pickering Red Devils (6:00 p.m.), Iota Bulldogs (Nightcast)

Tuesday, August 17

DeRidder Dragons (6:00 p.m.), Hamilton Christian Warriors (Nightcast)

Wednesday, August 18

Sam Houston Broncos (6:00 p.m.), Elton Indians (Nightcast)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

Latest News

Basile High School practices ahead of the fall season.
LHSAA announces that games canceled due to COVID-19 will result in forfeits
7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2022 high school prospects
1. Tre'Vonte Citizen (★★★★), LCCP, RB
St. Louis shortstop Evan Joubert
St. Louis Catholics' Evan Joubert signs with San Jacinto