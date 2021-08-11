SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 5, 2021.

Brandon Reece Scott, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Josey Ray Foster, 22, Starks: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000; simple battery.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 41, Westlake: Failure to possess required license for home improvements or residential construction as required by state or municipal statute; 2 counts of residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000.

Mary Jane Jardneaux, 47, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Marguerite Renne Brignac, 38, Lake Charles: 3 counts of direct contempt of court.

Jaquaileen Latrail Victorian, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

