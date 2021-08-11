“Super senior” Andre Anthony looking to ‘elevate’ his game in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a ton of holes on the LSU defense in 2020, but in 2021, there’s one group that should be the rock of the Tiger D, defensive line.

“We’ve been around each other, some of us for awhile. Guys like me, Glenn (Logan), Neil (Farrell, Jr.) Ali (Gaye) coming off of last year, BJ (Ojulari) who has some experience. Joe Evans, some of the freshman. It’s really a good group, because we know how the game goes. So that’s a good thing about having some experience. You know what to expect. So now it’s just building off that. Now you know how the game go. How the SEC is, how it is come gameday. Now it’s just building off of that. Buying in as a team, and feeding off of each other,” said senior Andre Anthony/

Due to COVID, the 2020 season doesn’t count toward your eligibility. So this fall, Anthony will be a sixth-year senior. The Karr alum has seen it all in Baton Rouge.

“Everything, far as like physically, mentally. I’ve definitely grown. After coming off last year, I’ve been a full starter. Sitting behind guys like K’Lavon (Chaisson), Arden Key. Watching those guys, and learning from those guys. As time goes on, taking what they did, and just adding it to my game. Keeping what I had, and talking to those guys. Asking what they did to help with their game. I just put all of that together. Did what I did last year, and try to elevate off of last year,” said Anthony

Anthony is definitely the elder statesman on the LSU team. He’ll turn 25 years old on November 21st.

