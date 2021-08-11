50/50 Thursdays
Southgate Shopping Center recovery

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Almost one year after Hurricane Laura: Gates, machinery, and metal surround the Southgate Shopping Center on Ryan Street, making it easy for people to see it as just a construction site.

But just towards the corner, a blinking open sign flashes.

“We get calls constantly. Hey, where are you guys at? Where are you located? Are you still in the same place? How do I get to your door? Is there an entrance? Multiple different things,” said Plato’s manager, Lacey Buller.

Plato’s Closet.

“We were closed, obviously for the hurricane, and we had damage,” she said. “Our AC units blew over, so there were big holes. We had a lot of water damage, which we had a mitigation team come and take everything, they cleaned it and stored it.”

Reopening its doors to the public back on March 18th—Buller says the construction at the center has hurt them a little bit.

“People don’t know that we’re open,” she added. “We have to do a lot of social media post ads, live videos.”

She says word of mouth, along with help from the construction workers, have helped them a lot.

“Our construction workers outside or the construction workers have definitely helped us make it accessible with a handicap ramp, putting signs on our building until we can get our permanent sign back, but just word of mouth has definitely helped,” she said.

Buller is hopeful construction to the center will be done soon, she said they are making progress.

When it comes to customers, she said, they are very appreciative of their support and shopping small.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

