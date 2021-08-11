50/50 Thursdays
Seventh member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A seventh member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the his office announced Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The governor’s office says the staff me member has been working offsite and no other employees were exposed to the virus.

“The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health,” Gov. Edwards’ office said.

Six other members of the governor’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 30.

Edwards’ office says it has a “high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”

